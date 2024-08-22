Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,742 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $43.88. 256,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

