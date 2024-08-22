Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,701 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,906 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 262,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

