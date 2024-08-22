Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Novartis by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,003,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVS traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $118.10. 73,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,671. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $241.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.