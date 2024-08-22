Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.34. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,137. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $5,561,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,766,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,312 shares of company stock worth $19,085,072 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

