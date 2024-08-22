Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Given a C$13.03 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.03 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AI opened at C$11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$507.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.13. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$11.63.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

