Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Given a C$13.03 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.03 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of AI opened at C$11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$507.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.13. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$11.63.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
