AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 5,962,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 36,094,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

