Auna (NYSE:AUNA) PT Lowered to $14.00

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 target price on the stock.

Auna Price Performance

Shares of AUNA opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Auna has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Auna will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Auna during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Auna during the second quarter worth about $621,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

