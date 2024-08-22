Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Posts Earnings Results

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Down 4.0 %

ALBT stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

