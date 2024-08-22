Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Posts Earnings Results

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.
Avalon GloboCare Stock Down 4.0 %
ALBT stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32.
About Avalon GloboCare
