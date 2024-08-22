AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CFO Sells $327,300.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,216.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AvePoint Price Performance

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $10.96 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,198,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AvePoint by 2,948.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 550,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 532,294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $3,590,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 345,370 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

