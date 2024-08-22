Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

AVGR stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

