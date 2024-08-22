Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4035 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
