B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Stock Price Up 20.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.31. 745,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 505% from the average session volume of 123,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

