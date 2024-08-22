B. Riley Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $208.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $196.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 196.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $72,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

