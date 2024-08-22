B. Riley Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $196.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $171.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

FN stock opened at $273.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.57. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $143.57 and a twelve month high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

