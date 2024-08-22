B. Riley Lowers Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $2.00

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

