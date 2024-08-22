Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 570.80 ($7.42).

Several research firms have recently commented on BAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.12) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 565 ($7.34) in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider John Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($64,449.06). 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAB opened at GBX 533.67 ($6.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 367.80 ($4.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 575 ($7.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 517.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is 1,562.50%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

