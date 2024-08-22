BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU) Shares Up 5.4%

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.95. 400,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 67,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
BAIYU Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $58.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
About BAIYU
BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BAIYU
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for BAIYU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIYU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.