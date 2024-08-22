Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.11.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
