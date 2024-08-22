Bank of America Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $147.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.48. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,595,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

