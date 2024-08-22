Bank of America Cuts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $10.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.76. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 2,615.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

