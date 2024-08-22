Bank of America Increases Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $40.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Embraer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Embraer by 102.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 728,592 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Embraer by 43.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

