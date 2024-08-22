Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

CCCS opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $282,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,334,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,886,581 shares of company stock worth $760,986,077. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 435,866 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,059,000. Teca Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,325,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 189,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 250,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

