Bank of America Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $133.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.81.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 13,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 234.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 1,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 335,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PVH by 711.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,705,000 after buying an additional 299,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

