Bank of America Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $46.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.26. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,736,000 after purchasing an additional 382,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,590,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 264,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.