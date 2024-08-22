Bank of America Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $150.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.85 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

