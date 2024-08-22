Bank of America Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.32.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Trading Up 11.1 %

TGT opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.