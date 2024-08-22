Bank of America Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $160.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $141.00 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.