Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$129.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.86.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$117.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$133.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$116.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$122.81.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

