Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.70 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.72. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %
Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$117.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.81. The stock has a market cap of C$85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.