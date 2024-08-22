Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Banner by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Banner’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

