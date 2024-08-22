Barclays Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $26.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

