Barclays Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $135.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 313,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,209. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

