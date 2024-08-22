Barclays Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $43.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $4.39 on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.26. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,084,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

