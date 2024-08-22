Barclays Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $42.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 1,315,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,677,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.7% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

