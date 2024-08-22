Barclays Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $374.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $327.00 to $374.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.77. 26,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,016. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

