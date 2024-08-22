Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Gary Kramer Sells 34,288 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,132.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of Barrett Business Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,175.00.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $916.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. Barrett Business Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

