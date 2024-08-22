Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Gary Kramer Sells 805 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gary Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of Barrett Business Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,794.40.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,727. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $922.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 415.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

