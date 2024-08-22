Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) CEO Gary Kramer Sells 805 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gary Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of Barrett Business Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,794.40.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,727. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $922.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 415.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.