Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
GOLD stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
