Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Barrick Gold traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.42. 9,258,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 21,795,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,811,368 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,354 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19,047.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,042 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,777 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

