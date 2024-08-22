Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Scientech Research LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 167.3% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.