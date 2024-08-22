Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 213.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.87. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.