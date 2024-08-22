Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.49 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 277.25 ($3.60). 205,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 215,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28,600.00 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.