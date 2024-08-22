Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Centamin stock opened at GBX 129.60 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,160.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.25 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74).

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

