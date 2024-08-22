Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 870 ($11.30) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($9.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 800 ($10.40).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 653.50 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 667.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.12. The company has a market capitalization of £120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 572.90 ($7.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 725.20 ($9.42).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

