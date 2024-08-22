Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

