Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Trading Down 9.4%

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.20 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 126,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 56,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £129.37 million, a PE ratio of 341.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

