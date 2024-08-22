Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,131.74

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,131.74 ($14.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.50). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,256 ($16.32), with a volume of 192,536 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($17.09) to GBX 1,385 ($18.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.66) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.41) to GBX 1,285 ($16.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 8,038 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,238 ($16.09) per share, for a total transaction of £99,510.44 ($129,301.51). 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.
