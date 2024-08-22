Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.51.

Bilibili Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,959. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

