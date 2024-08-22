BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Get BILL alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Insider Activity

BILL opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in BILL by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in BILL by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in BILL by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $8,090,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.