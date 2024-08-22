BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

