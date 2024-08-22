BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.26.
In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
